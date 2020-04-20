Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner diva as she stuns in an all denim look in a THROWBACK vacay photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a diva as she nails an all denim look in a throwback vacation photo; Take a look

To say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘sabke dillon ki dhadkan’ might sound, in millennial lingo, tacky, however, the fact of the matter is that Kareena Kapoor Khan, is indeed, everyone’s favourite. Now it was only a few days back that Bebo surprised everyone when she ‘let the cat out of the bag’ and made her Instagram debut, and thanks to that, amidst the lockdown, we have Bebo treating her Instafam to her candid sun-kissed photos and other photos of Taimur Ali Khan and hubby .

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Bebo, which looks like a photo clicked from her past vacations, and in the photo, Kareena nails her casual look as she is seen wearing blue pants paired with a knotted top and hat and as always, she looks drop dead gorgeous. Now, during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the one thing that money can’t buy, and that she would like to gift Taimur Ali Khan, and to this, Bebo said that she would like Taimur to meet his grandfathers. Yes, Kareena said that she would want Taimur to meet his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan, and it was the first time that Bebo played the role of a cop on screen. Next, she will be seen in ’s Takht and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Before the lockdown, Bebo was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha and the makers stalled the shooting and that is when everyone returned to Mumbai. Also, as per reports, the release of Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed to 2021 due to the lockdown and pandemic situation.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo here:

