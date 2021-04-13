  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner poet as she relishes chocolate cake & leaves fans amazed with her poem

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post on Instagram gives a glimpse of her love for cake and it will make you drool.
2954 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner poet as she relishes chocolate cake & leaves fans amazed with her poem
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the celebs who never fails to make the headlines with her social media posts. Be it her Instagram photos or an Instagram story, each post by the Pataudi Begum manages to take the internet by a storm. Recently, Bebo had grabbed the eyeballs after she had resumed work a month after welcoming her second son and had even been sweating out hard in the gym to get back in shape while dishing out some major fitness goals.

But looks like, amid her workout schedule, Kareena is enjoying a cheat day today and she even gave us a glimpse of the same. The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of a plate with a piece of chocolate cake. While the cake did look yummy, in the caption, Bebo flaunted her poetic side and wrote, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, I’m going to eat cake, And so must you.” Kareena certainly has different talents, doesn't she?

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will feature Aamir in a turbaned avatar and will mark his third collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan takes to workout & does 'lockdown yoga' in a pic shared by his mom

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan takes to workout & does 'lockdown yoga' in a pic shared by his mom
Karisma Kapoor revisits Kareena Kapoor Khan & her London trip shenanigans with a pic; Says 'missing this'
Kareena Kapoor Khan wants the sequel of her movie Jab We Met with THIS artist; Is Imtiaz Ali hearing?
Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Swara Bhasker; Says 'Stay well, stay fierce my veere'
New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out mid week fitness goals as she shares a pre workout selfie; See Post
Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls good times with Saif Ali Khan, Malaika & her squad: Cocktails with the gang, when?