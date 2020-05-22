Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham once again in a throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen channeling her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in a throwback picture that we have come across on Instagram. Check it out.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still considered one of the most iconic movies of the Bollywood film industry. The family drama features an ensemble cast including , Kajol, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and . Although everyone played their characters very well, there is one among them that still continues to remain in the minds of fans and that is Poo! Yes, that’s right. The ever effervescent Kareena Kapoor Khan played this role.

Poo’s character was like a breath of fresh air in the movie that was released in 2001. Coming to the present, we have come across a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which she channels her inner Poo once again. Clad in an embellished black outfit, the actress is seen fiddling with her phone when suddenly asks her whether she will go with him for a movie. Kareena aka Poo gives the most befitting reply which is ‘Tell me how it was!”

Check out the throwback video below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It has received a positive response from the audience despite being released amid the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The actress will be next seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by Karan Johar.

