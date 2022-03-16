Kareena Kapoor Khan chills in a black monokini at Maldives beach with baby Jeh; PIC

Making the most of holiday with her family, Kareena Kapoor Khan is living the best life in Maldives. And, on Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of her Maldives life by the beach and teased fans on social media. Kareena shared a photo with her son Jeh Ali Khan where she is seen sitting by the sea in a black monokini. Baby Jeh could be seen playing with the white sand while Kareena seemed to be enjoying the cool blue water touching her feet as she relaxed on her family holiday.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Where I belong" with a heart emoticon. The actress, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, and her kids Taimur and Jeh, had jetted off to the Maldives over the weekend. Yesterday, Kareena had dropped a glimpse of Taimur running at the beach behind his brother Kiaan and enjoying himself. Fans have been waiting to see more of Kareena and Karisma's vacation photos with their children since they left together for the Maldives last weekend.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's pic from Maldives with Jeh:

Sharing Kiaan and Taimur's photo, Kareena had written, "Brothers" and had tagged Karisma on it. Karisma had replied and written, "Only love." The photo immediately began circulating among fan clubs on social media.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Kareena surprised fans and announced her next film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress will be seen making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

