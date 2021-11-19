Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Vitamin C source at Pataudi Palace's garden as she soaks up winter sunshine; PIC

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is treating fans with photos from her Pataudi Palace family vacay over the past few days. Now, she has also shared a glimpse of the palace's kitchen garden and revealed the fresh source of Vitamin C available there in a new photo. While fans are still trying to recover from the cuteness of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan from Kareena's last night's Chand series, her latest picture is here to make fans green with envy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, "Vitamin C" as her caption as she posed in the palace's garden. In the photo, Kareena is seen clad in an orange turtleneck top with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. Without any makeup, Kareena soaked in the sun and winter breeze while enjoying her time in the garden. She clicked a photo whilst posing next to the Lemon plantation and revealed how a source of Vitamin C is available at the palace.

Take a look:

Last night, Kareena shared Chand series selfies while posing with Jeh, Saif and Taimur in three different photos and left netizens swooning. The gorgeous star is making the most of her time before returning to Mumbai.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. While the release date is locked for Valentine's Day 2022, rumours have been coming in that it may be pushed further due to pending post-production work. Besides this, Kareena also has her debut production film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

