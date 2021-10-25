Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a selfie while her mother Babita relishes ‘kheer’; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress often shares pictures from her personal and professional life with her fans. Kareena on Monday took to Instagram and shared a selfie from her house while her mother Babita relishes on the kheer. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “While the mother eats kheer...the daughter poses”. On the pillar in the room, there is a picture of Kareena’s father and prolific actor Randhir Kapoor on the wall. Several of Kareena’s fans took to the comment section and wrote wonderful things about the actress while complimenting the picture.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be collaborating with prolific director Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller. A source informed Pinkvilla, “Kareena has been on the look-out for a good thriller for a while now and her hunt has finally come to an end with Sujoy’s next film. The two are all excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it from February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over a period of two months.”

“While Kareena will be leading the cast, many more acclaimed actors have come on board the film. All key characters have been cast and the team is now expected to proceed towards the pre-production stage in the hills of North East,” the source informed, adding further that it’s a cast full of acclaimed actors. “It has names who have won over the audience with their performance in the OTT world over the last 2 years,” the source added.

