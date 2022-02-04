Kareena Kapoor Khan comes on board for Sujoy Ghosh’s next crime mystery?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. Her fans just love to see her spread her magic on the silver screen with each of her films. The actress has been quite away from the silver screen ever since the birth of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan. Although she did shoot some bits and parts of Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan before pregnancy, while she was pregnant and after her pregnancy as well. But now the actress is finally going to start working on her first film post-delivery.

According to reports in Mid Day, Sujoy Ghosh is all set to start working on the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. He had apparently announced this project in 2015 and interestingly he wanted Saif Ali Khan in his film then. Unfortunately, the project did not materialize but Sujoy did not want to let go of it and now after almost seven years, he is ready to helm the adaptation. Call it fate or whatever, this time the project will be helmed by Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reportedly, the film will also be starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and it will go on floors in March. It will mark Kareena’s first project since the birth of her younger son Jehangir. Talking about the novel, the story revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. What follows is how she tries to cover up the crime with the help of her mathematician neighbour. It is believed that Kareena has already started prepping for the film.

A source close to the film reveals, “Kareena met Sujoy several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, the team will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month, where the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The neighbour’s role is played by Jaideep. Sujoy has woven in a complex love story between the leads that adds a new dimension to the thriller,” adds the source.

How excited are you to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan come together with Sujoy Ghosh?

