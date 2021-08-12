Kareena Kapoor Khan comments on flak over Jeh Ali Khan’s name: I have to start meditating now

After Kareena Kapoor and announced their second baby’s name as ‘Jehangir’, the elite couple have been facing tremendous heat from netizens. Now, in a recent interview, the Jab We Met actor, explained that she has decided to meditate and stay optimistic as the family has no room for negativity in their life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood once again back in the month of February, this year. The Laal Singh Chaddha star recently turned author as she launched her debut book centering around her pregnancy days. While doing so, the celebrity couple also officially confirmed the first name of their baby boy as ‘Jehangir’. While the historic name has garnered a lot of flak for the couple, amidst this Kareena has decided to remain optimistic.

In an interview with India Today TV, Kareena stated, “I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer. That’s what all of us should think about. I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here.”

This comes just days after, Kareena opened about her pregnancy struggles during an Instagram live session with Bigg Boss OTT host, . During the interaction, the actor said, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives”.

In terms of work, the star is gearing up to feature alongside in the comedy-drama flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood film titled Forrest Gump.

