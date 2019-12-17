Kareena Kapoor Khan compares Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘whatever he touches, turns to gold’

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 10 years in Good Newwz. The diva has been elated about the reunion. In a recent interview, Kareena compared Akshay to Amitabh Bachchan and called them bonafide superstars.

One of the highly anticipated comedies of 2019 is Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film’s trailer revealed it to be a comedy of errors in which a sperm mix up affects lives to two couples. Now, in Good Newwz, Akshay and Kareena will be sharing screen space 10 years after Kambakkht Ishq. Kareena has been all praises for Akshay and was looking forward to the on screen reunion. Bebo even revealed at an event that Akshay was first to know about and her love story.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena compared Akshay with the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Kareena mentioned that she has known Akshay since she was just nine years old and said that they share a 30 year old relationship. The Good Newwz star mentioned that her mom, Babita Kapoor is always excited about Akshay’s films. Later, she even mentioned that she compares Akshay with Big B as they both are bonafide superstars. She mentioned that the Khiladi is in one of the best phases of his career.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she plans to introduce Taimur Ali Khan to Golmaal series, Jab We Met & Omkara)

Kareena said, “I have known him since I was nine, it’s a 30-year relationship no Whenever his film releases my mother rushes to the theatre. Akshay’s a Virgo like me—all heart. He was the first one to find out I was in love with Saif and didn’t even tell his wife. When Twinkle found out, she called him and blasted him. He’s going through one of the best phases, professionally. I compare him to Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a bona fide superstar. Whatever he touches, turns to gold.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay and Kareena are busy with the promotions of Good Newwz. Diljit and Kiara also have been joining the stars in doing so. The film’s trailer evoked an overwhelming response from the fans and the songs are doing well on the musical charts. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . It is slated to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More