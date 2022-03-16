Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next: It’s my return to acting after Jeh’s birth

It’s been a while since we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen and her massive fan following is certainly missing her magic on the bada parda. The actress was last seen in the 2019 release Good Newwz and while she did work in soon to release Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo took a maternity break post the arrival of her second son Jeh last year. And now as per a recent update, Kareena is set to make her comeback with Sujoy Ghosh’s next film.

It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and will mark Kareena’s debut in the OTT world. The yet to be titled project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, Kareena stated that she is quite excited about the project which will also mark her return to acting after the birth of her second child Jeh. She also went on to spill beans about the project and said, “The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it… murder, mystery, thrill and much more”.

Kareena also emphasised that she is looking forward to working with Sujoy Ghosh and was all praises for the filmmaker and his work. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script,” she added.

As of now, Kareena is looking forward to the release of the much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

