Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a film: It's a super cool and fun story

Remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for the 2018 release Veere Di Wedding? Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead, the female buddy comedy opened to rave reviews from the audience. And now, the Pataudi Begum has confirmed reuniting with Rhea once again. However, it isn’t for Veere Di Wedding 2. Talking to PTI, Kareena spilled beans about the project and revealed that it will be a slightly different and fun story from their previous movie.

The actress stated, “I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story. Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can't wait for her to announce the film. It will start shooting by the end of this year or January”. To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to report about Kareena and Rhea’s collaboration which will be directed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will be releasing on August 11. It will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan. She is also working with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time in the yet to be titled project which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan will take you on an extraordinary journey