Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms testing positive for COVID 19: Hope to be up and about soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan made to the headlines today after it was reported that the actress and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID 19. According to media reports, the Pataudi Begum had contracted the deadly virus at a private dinner. And while the news spread like wildfire, an official confirmation about the same was still awaited. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and that she is currently in home quarantine.

Take to her Instagram story, Kareena said that while she is taking all the precautions, she hopes to recover soon. The Jab We Met actress also emphasised that her family and staff are double vaccinated and they are not showing any symptoms as of now. Kareena wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post about testing COVID 19 positive:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash.