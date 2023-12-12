Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram; newlyweds groove to Patakha Guddi at reception-WATCH

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur, as per Meitei rituals. Last night, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai where they were seen dancing to Patakha Guddi - a song from Hooda's movie with Alia Bhatt titled Highway. The event had a star-studded guest list including celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Jeetendra, Imtiaz Ali, and others.

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has congratulated the newlyweds by sharing a post for them on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s message for newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

On Tuesday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s gorgeous picture from the wedding reception. Randeep looked dapper in a black bandhgala, while Lin donned a beautiful red shimmery lehenga. Congratulating the newlyweds, Kareena wished them happiness.

“Congratulations @randeephooda @linlaishram (heart emoji). Wishing you happiness always,” wrote Kareena. Check out her Instagram story below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space with Randeep Hooda in the 2012 film Heroine. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Dutta, Helen, Shilpi Sharma, Mugdha Godse and Lillette Dubey.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dance to Patakha Guddi in video from their reception

Several inside pictures and videos from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception surfaced on social media today. What caught our attention the most was a video in which the newly married couple was seen dancing to Patakha Guddi, a song from Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt starrer Highway.

Randeep and Lin shelled out major couple goals as they danced together, and the guests surrounding them were seen clapping and cheering for them. Check out the video below.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception was attended by Jeetendra, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Mona Singh, Aahana Kumra, Tisca Chopra, Tara Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj-Rekha Bhardwaj, Chunky Panday, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Imtiaz Ali, Gajraj Rao, Naseeruddin Shah, and others.

Inside pictures that surfaced from the reception showed Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, and Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak Shah posing with the newlyweds. Lulia Vantur, Rasika Dugal and Chunky Panday were seen posing with Randeep’s sister Anjali Hooda.

