Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to turn up the heat with her Maldivian selfies & we're not complaining

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Thursday by dropping yet another gorgeous selfie from her Maldivian odyssey and this time, she has set the internet ablaze with her perfect look for the beach. The actress is currently holidaying with , Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Maldives. Kareena captioned her recent selfie, "Selfie series continues." Kareena has been on a spree of sharing photos since Monday and well, fans surely are loving every bit of it.

On Wednesday too, Kareena had shared a selfie while enjoying the cool Maldivian breeze and now, she has dropped yet another mesmerising selfie on her Instagram story. In her recent photo, Kareena is seen clad in a black top with pink bottom. We can see how the Laal Singh Chaddha star is flaunting her Maldivian tan in the selfie. And, how can one ignore her toned frame after Jeh's birth? It is quite evident from the photo that Kareena is loving every bit of her Maldivian vacay with Saif and her sons.

Take a look:

On Monday, Kareena also had shared photos with Saif, Jeh and Taimur as she penned a lovely wish for her hubby. The actress had even shared a steamy picture in the pool with Saif as she enjoyed the Maldivian view from her resort. The couple left last weekend for the vacay ahead of Saif's 51st birthday.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release Christmas 2021. Besides this, Kareena also has turned producer recently with Ekta Kapoor. The film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

