Kareena Kapoor Khan credits entire team of Jab We Met for making it iconic: ‘Whether it was Shahid or Imtiaz…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met was released in 2007, and it enjoys a cult status even today. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, returned to the theatres once again after 16 years of release, during Valentine’s Day 2023, and videos of fans dancing to the songs of Jab We Met in theatres went viral on social media. In a recent interview, Kareena said that she has watched the videos of people dancing and enjoying the movie in theatres once again, and that it makes her so happy! She also talked about Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali and the entire team’s role in making the film so iconic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s role in making Jab We Met iconic

In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Jab We Met and the buzz it created recently post the re-release in theatres. Bebo said that Jab We Met is one such film that can ‘never be recreated,’ and that the film’s success can’t be replicated. “Just its freshness, the innocence with which the film was made. Whether it was Imtiaz or Shahid or me. I think the whole idea was that just the collaboration of everything and everybody’s energies at that time coming together. That’s what made it iconic,” said Kareena. She said that nobody thought that they were going into this film to make the biggest hit.

Did Kareena think the film was going to enjoy a cult status? The actress added, “Not at all! In fact, nobody even thought that. That's what happens when you do things without expecting too much out of it or just doing it for the love of it. Putting all your energy and leaving it to chance. Everything was so timeless in the film- the music, the characters. I’m so happy. Yes, I saw the video of people dancing and enjoying. It makes me so so happy. Because it truly is one of the best films in all our careers,” said Kareena.

ALSO READ: Here's how Kareena Kapoor teaches her boys to respect women, Read to know more