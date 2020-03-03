Kareena Kapoor Khan credits Saif Ali Khan for her reinvention: He says tag of being successful won’t last

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she gives her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan the complete credit for her reinvention and revealed about choosing the right scripts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha also starring . Talking about choosing scripts, the actress said to HT that she picks up scripts where her fans would be entertained, and the kind of movies that they would like to see her in. Like she did Good Newwz because it told a story of a woman who wants to have a child in a particular situation or Angrezi Medium where she plays a cop.

Bebo further said that it’s not a big role, but it’s still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that she has not done before. She believes, as an actor, it has a lot to do with the reinvention of the mind other than the physicality. Giving credit to her husband and actor for the reinvention, Kareena said, "We talk about work but there are times when he tells me about letting it go. He often tells me that the tag of being super successful won’t last but being a great actor will. Apart from that, travelling, reading books and meeting people who are not so insular with the industry has helped as it’s just refreshing."

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama Forrest Gump (1994) and traces historical things that were present in the former. The movie also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on Christmas 2020.

