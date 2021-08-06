Kareena Kapoor Khan cuddles sons Taimur and Jeh as she calls them her 'strength, pride and world'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's world revolves around films and family and there are no two ways about it. On Friday, the actress proved that to be right as she shared an unseen photo with her sons Taimur and Jeh. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a collage of two photos. While one photo featured her with a much younger Taimur, another one showed the actress holding her younger son Jeh close and planting a kiss on his forehead.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena called them her 'strength, pride and world'. She also thanked them for making her pregnancy book possible in the first place. Her caption read, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies. I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio #3DaysToGo."

Check out Kareena's photo below:

In a recent post, Kareena had revealed that she is a massive fan of pizzas and that was her go-to craving during her pregnancy. The actress posted a video showing her having not one, but two big slices of pepperoni pizza clubbed together. The caption read, “When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book."

