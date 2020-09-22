Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts a wonder woman themed birthday cake; Sister Karisma terms it 'precious moments'

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday on 21st September 2020. Meanwhile, check out one of the inside pictures from the celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older of 21st September 2020 and wishes poured in for her from every nook and corner of the country. The actress also had a blast at home as she celebrated her 40th birthday with her family members. Everyone including , Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita were present during the celebration. And the best part is that the celebrations began a day earlier the glimpses of which are seen on social media.

Now, Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture on Instagram in which Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen happily cutting her ‘Wonder Woman’ themed birthday cake. The actress, as usual, aces her maternity style as she wears a printed Kurti. She opts for neutral makeup and keeps her hair open that can be seen in the picture. Meanwhile, Bebo’s sister Karisma is going gaga over the birthday girl and terms the moment in the picture as precious.

Check out the picture below:

This year calls for double celebrations as Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently also completed 20 years in Bollywood. Moreover, the actress is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, Bebo was last seen in Angrezi Medium that was released into the theatres a few months earlier. It featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. She will next be seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

