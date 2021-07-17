Kareena Kapoor Khan dashes into the weekend in complete 'party' mood and her latest PICS are proof

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her last evening's mood as she waited for the weekend. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed all charged up to welcome the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared photos in which she is seen using the 'party lights' filter. While we cannot make out the colour of her outfit, the star certainly seemed all charged up to welcome the weekend in a party mood. Her hair is styled perfectly as they fall on both sides of her face. Kareena smiled in the photos as she gave fans a sneak peek of her Friday evening. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Friday night" with a heart emoticon.

Recently, she also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for on her social media handle and left fans in awe of their bond. Kareena has been in the headlines this week owing to her 'Pregnancy Bible' where she has chronicled her experiences of becoming a mother.

The excerpts from the book about her son Taimur Ali Khan and her second pregnancy are already going viral on social media. Not just this, the internet got a glimpse of her second son Jeh via a photo in the book. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha.

