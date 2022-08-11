Kareena Kapoor Khan decks up in green for Raksha Bandhan celebration on Laal Singh Chaddha release day; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently all over the internet as her highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha has finally hit cinemas today. The film also stars Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. An official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks in the pivotal role. Director Advait Chandan, who earlier helmed Secret Superstar, also starring Aamir Khan. This marks Kareena and Aamir's third collaboration after Talaash and 3 Idiots.

A few hours back, Kareena visited her father Randhir Kapoor's residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Kareena was seen spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city today. As always, she managed to shell out some major fashion goals as she donned a green embroidered salwar suit for the occasion. She paired it with silver jhumkas and wore matching mojari. Kareena wore a black sunglasses and she was seen giving different poses. To complete her look, she tied her hair into a bun.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain also shared a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebration on his social media. In it, Kareena, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and others were seen posing for the picture.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Kareena posted a picture of herself when she was pregnant with Jehangir Ali Khan, and was filming for Laal Singh Chaddha. The post also featured Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan. Kareena captioned the post, "Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba… Thank you for the memories… Rupa and Lal Forever. Laal Singh Chaddha today… @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. The actress will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

