Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates fun post to sister Karisma Kapoor and we can’t agree more; Check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun post on her story, dedicated to her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The duo's fun banter is pure sibling goals...

Written by Akhila Menon Updated on Oct 11, 2023   |  11:28 PM IST  |  3.4K
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor (Credits: Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took her Insta handle and shared a meme on oldest daughters of family
  • She dedicated the post to her doting elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor
  • Karisma, on the other, reshared Kareena's post with a witty reply

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, the famous sisters duo in Bollywood have always set major sibling goals with their adorable social media banters at times. The actresses, who are also each others' best friends are also often spotted together making public appearances, along with their girls' gang, including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and others.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dedicated a fun meme to her sister Karisma Kapoor on her story, which summarizes the life of the elder daughter of every household. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, reacted to her younger sister's story, with a witty reply.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates a meme to sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a meme that describes the life of the elder daughter of all households. "Why does the oldest daughter always thing she is the Family Manager?" reads the meme shared by the Jaane Jaan actress. "@therealkarismakapoor You gotta agree?? (laughing emojis and red heart emoji)," Kareena captioned her post.

Karisma Kapoor, who clearly enjoyed her youngster sister's funny gesture, reshared Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta story with a witty caption, that reads: "Now I am the family manager right?" Well, we can't agree more with Bebo. 

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's posts, below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post

Karisma Kapoor's reply to her sister

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh; probable guestlist deets OUT

Advertisement
About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!