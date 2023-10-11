Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates fun post to sister Karisma Kapoor and we can’t agree more; Check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, the famous sisters duo in Bollywood have always set major sibling goals with their adorable social media banters at times. The actresses, who are also each others' best friends are also often spotted together making public appearances, along with their girls' gang, including Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and others.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dedicated a fun meme to her sister Karisma Kapoor on her story, which summarizes the life of the elder daughter of every household. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, reacted to her younger sister's story, with a witty reply.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates a meme to sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a meme that describes the life of the elder daughter of all households. "Why does the oldest daughter always thing she is the Family Manager?" reads the meme shared by the Jaane Jaan actress. "@therealkarismakapoor You gotta agree?? (laughing emojis and red heart emoji)," Kareena captioned her post.

Karisma Kapoor, who clearly enjoyed her youngster sister's funny gesture, reshared Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta story with a witty caption, that reads: "Now I am the family manager right?" Well, we can't agree more with Bebo.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's posts, below:

