Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: When celebs got mobbed by fans

Actors from Bollywood are well-known worldwide. Hence, one can understand the enthusiasm of the fans and followers of Bollywood actors when they can see their favourite star right in front of their eyes.

The fans and followers of the Bollywood stars are always delighted when they get a chance to see the stars in person. The excitement sometimes gets out of hand, and these highly popular stars from Bollywood end up getting mobbed by their fans. The Hindi film industry is among the biggest film industries in the world, and the stars from Bollywood are known worldwide. Hence, one can understand the enthusiasm of the fans and followers of Bollywood actors when they can see their favourite star right in front of their eyes. First up is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The stunning actress is a favourite with her fans and film audiences and is often surrounded by the huge crowd when she steps out.

The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai when she got mobbed by fans who wanted to take pictures with her. Not just the fans even the paparazzi was going in a tizzy when the stunner reached the temple. The pictures are proof that Kareena Kapoor had a tough time making her way through the crowds. The next sultry diva on our list is actress . The talented actress visited the famous Lal Baugcha Raja in the city and it was no surprise that the diva got mobbed by her fans. Deepika somehow made it through the crowds which were going crazy as they stopped her visiting the temple. The actress managed to make her way in the most elegant manner and did not once lose her cool. Next up is Sara Ali Khan, the young actress was seen making her way through the fans and followers who were surrounding her. Sara Ali Khan with some help from a friend got into a car, away from the frenzy. Not just the fans the actress was surrounded by the paparazzi, who wanted to click the stunner's photo. Next in line is . The actress was promoting her film when along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur when she got mobbed by the fans who were present at the theatre. The actress was all smiles as she waved at the crowd happily.

Disha Patani was seen making her way through the gathered crowd of her fans. The next actor is who is a Bollywood megastar and hence the fans go into a tizzy when he makes an appearance. Salman Khan was in Jaipur when he got mobbed by fans at the airport. The security personnel at the airport had to make sure that the actor was safely escorted to his car. Actor was in Abu Dhabi when his fans gathered around him and wanted to click pictures. The actor got mobbed by his fans who were very excited to see the actor who was visiting Abu Dhabi.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the messy bun, kaftan and mask as she gives a sneak peek into her quarantine; WATCH)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×