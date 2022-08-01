Kareena Kapoor Khan defends Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot controversy: Don’t know why it's such a big take

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to react to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. The Jayeshbai Jordaar actor's pictures went viral, and while many had nice things to say about them, the actor received a lot of trolling and backlash for it too. Ranveer became the center of controversy after he shot nude photographs for the international magazine, Paper Magazine. Now, Kareena defended Ranveer for his photoshoot and said that it is an "open ticket for everyone" to discuss and debate.

In the latest interview with India Today, the Veere Di Wedding actress said: “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.” Earlier, many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, and others also defended Ranveer.

Recently, an NGO filed an FIR in Mumbai against Ranveer and stated that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will feature Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. Apart from this, she has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix.

