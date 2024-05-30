Kareena Kapoor Khan describes Ranbir Kapoor as ‘intense’; has THIS to say about Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor Khan described her friends and family members as perfumes. After the success of Crew, she is filming for Singham Again.
Love her or hate her, but you can’t ignore Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her vibrant personality lights up every space she enters into. She is also close friends with many B-town biggies and related to the Kapoors and Khans in B-town.
During a chat, the actress shared her two cents when asked how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and her sister Karisma Kapoor would smell if they were perfumes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan describes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others as perfumes
Looking like a diamond, Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down for a chat with Cosmopolitan India. During their fun interaction, the actress describes her friends and family members as if they were perfumes. Talking about her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, the Jaane Jaan actress said, “I would say rose because it’s one of the best flowers and she looks like a rose.”
Khan went on to describe her cousin and Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as intense. She stated, “I think very intense, more like Oudh, so like a very intense kind of smell.” When asked about her best pal, filmmaker Karan Johar, she said, “He would smell like my favorite flower, which is Lilies. Any white flower because it’s my favorite flower.”
Lastly, it was her sister Karisma Kapoor’s turn. Speaking about her, Bebo divulged, “She’s always like my go-to person, my sunshine girl. So, I would say like orange sunflower.”
When Alia Bhatt spoke about getting insecure because of Ranbir Kapoor’s work
Alia and Kareena came together to Season 8 Episode 4 of KJo’s chat show Koffee With Karan. While chit-chatting, the two actresses revealed if they get jealous of watching their actor husbands share the screen with other Bollywood actresses.
Speaking her mind, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress quipped, “What do you mean? I think he's (Karan is) saying that they (the husbands) are going and acting with actresses, and are you getting jealous and all of that.”
She added that all this is just page 3 talk. “We are married to human beings first, then actors, and they are married to us, and I feel like we're talking too much about our husbands,” she concluded. On the work front. Alia will be next seen in Jigra while Bebo is working on Singham Again.
