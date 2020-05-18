Kareena Kapoor Khan devours chocolate cake made by Karisma Kapoor; Calls her best sister in the world

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the quarantine break to the most and there are no doubts about this. The diva is spending time with her husband and son Taimur Ali Khan and the Pataudi are seen creating some amazing memories these days. From enhancing the little Tim Tim’s creative side to reading some interesting books and also relishing food, Bebo is doing it all during the lockdown. In fact, she has also been sharing the glimpse of her quarantine moments on social media and leaving the fans in awe.

However, her recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason. Kareena shared a beautiful post of a yummalicious chocolate cake and it has got us drooling. While the Veere Di Wedding actress was relishing this world’s best chocolate cake, she revealed that this cake was made by her sister Karisma Kapoor. Overwhelmed by Lolo’s sweet gesture, Kareena even addressed Karima as the best sister in the world. Interestingly, the picture also featured Saif Ali Khan in the background who is being grumpy. She captioned the picture as, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s recent post:

Talking about the work front, Kareena has two interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

