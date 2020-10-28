Kareena Kapoor Khan on diet lessons she learnt from 1st pregnancy: Realised I must eat for myself, not for 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan. In a recent chat, Kareena opened up about her diet amid her second pregnancy.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan left everyone pleasantly surprised when she announced her second pregnancy with . The Laal Singh Chaddha star is all set to welcome her second child after Taimur Ali Khan and is often spotted in the city as she flaunts her baby bump. Amid this, fans are intrigued to know about her diet plan this time around with her pregnancy. In a recent chat with a national daily, Kareena shared the lessons she learned after having Taimur and revealed secrets behind her diet and fitness while expecting.

Talking about the lessons she learned from her first pregnancy with Taimur, Kareena shared that she learned that she must only eat for herself and not for 2 people. She claimed that at Taimur's time, she believed the myth of eating for 2 and hence, gained 25 kilos. She said, "Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two." Further, the actress urged that one should also stick to the basics like grains and vegetables for nutrition. She further spoke about her fitness regimen amid pregnancy and revealed that she follows her routine on a regular basis.

Further, Kareena mentioned that she swears by 'super food' ghee and adds it to her meals. Also, the actress shared she ensures to eat curd once a day. Talking about her diet, she said, "I consume simple Indian food and have been a vegetarian for a major part of my life. [Even today] I can keep from consuming meat for long periods of time. Excess of anything can have ill-effects. But depriving yourself is also not required. Striking the right balance, and sticking to the right proportion is the trick." Further, Kareena mentioned that she has great friends like Amrita Arora and who inspire her to stay fit constantly. She said, "This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun."

Meanwhile, Kareena is continuing work amid her second pregnancy like she did the first time around and just yesterday, she was snapped on the balcony of her house with Karisma Kapoor for a photoshoot. Kareena even completed her shooting with for Laal Singh Chaddha and returned to Mumbai recently. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Kareena is shooting at home for various things and often, fans get a glimpse of it via her social media handle. She will be seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir. It will be released on Christmas 2021.

