Kareena Kapoor Khan digs out 50 endearing memories to surprise hubby Saif Ali Khan on his birthday; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16 and now Kareena Kapoor Khan has something special for him. Check out her latest Instagram post.

turned a year older today and the celebrations for his 50th birthday started on Saturday night itself when he and Kareena Kapoor Khan were joined by their closest friends and family. They rang in the actor’s birthday and the party went on well after 1 AM. Kareena had plans to celebrate her hubby’s 50th birthday in a very special way and she did stick to it. Apart from their party on Saturday night, social media was filled with wishes for the actor from his friends, family, and fans who expressed their heartfelt wishes on his special day.

But as his special day comes to an end, wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her hubby on last time. But along with her heartfelt post, the actress also shared a video that she made for the actor and shared it with him on Saturday night. The entire video captured 50 years of the actor’s life. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded a video with a series of pictures of the actor right from his birth to this very day. She captioned her post saying, “Happy birthday I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night.”

Here are glimpses from Kareena's post:

Continuing, her caption read, “It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!” The actress added a few heart emoticons along with her caption. There couldn’t have been a better way to end the actor’s 50th birthday celebrations. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child together. And during Saif’s birthday celebrations, was the first time we could see the actress’s baby bump.

