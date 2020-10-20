Kareena Kapoor Khan digs out an adorable PHOTO of Taimur with Amrita Arora's son to wish him on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share the cutest photo of son Taimur Ali Khan with Amrita Arora's son Rayaan Ladak to wish him his birthday. The actress shared a wish on behalf of her son Taimur.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often gives fans a glimpse of her life at home with son Taimur Ali Khan and via her Instagram handle. Fans love it when Kareena drops an unseen glimpse of her munchkin on social media and speaking of this, on Tuesday, the star did the same. Kareena shared a heartwarming photo of her son Taimur with her best friend Amrita Arora's son Rayaan Ladak to send out good wishes to him on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a throwback photo in which we could see Taimur sitting with Rayaan. In the unseen and adorable photo, Taimur is seen clad in a white tee with jeans while Rayaan is seen sporting casuals. The cute photo of Taimur with his friend and his sweet wish left netizens in awe of the two munchkins in the frame. Kareena shared the photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rayu. Love, Tim."

Even Amrita Arora shared cute photos of her son Rayaan on social media and penned a heartfelt note to him. As soon as Amrita shared a wish, celebs started commenting on the photo and wished the little on his birthday.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated their 8th anniversary. The couple is expecting their second child after Taimur and they announced the same a while back. Since then, Kareena has been sharing photos on social media and winning the internet with her pregnancy glow. The actress will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Mom to Be Kareena Kapoor Khan is a ball of happiness as she boomerangs into a new week & wishes 'happy Monday'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×