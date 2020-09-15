  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan digs out a rare pic with birthday girl Riddhima, Karisma & grandpa Raj Kapoor to wish her

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday. She shared a vintage photo from their childhood with their grandfather Raj Kapoor and left everyone in awe.
1093128 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:38 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan digs out a rare pic with birthday girl Riddhima, Karisma & grandpa Raj Kapoor to wish her
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan joined cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni last evening at Neetu Kapoor’s house to celebrate her 40th birthday. The gorgeous star was seen at the party with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other Kapoor cousins to celebrate Riddhima’s 40th birthday in a sweet manner. Now, Kareena even shared a vintage photo from her and Riddhima’s childhood where they are seen sitting in grandpa Raj Kapoor’s lap. The adorable photo surely gives us a glimpse of their bond. 

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the rare photo from the family album where Raj Kapoor is seen holding onto baby Kareena and Riddhima while a little Karisma is seen hugging him. The adorable throwback photo from their childhood is bound to leave you impressed as the sisters seem to share a sweet bond since then. Along with the photo, Kareena wished Riddhima in her caption and came up with a witty comment on the trio of cousins. 

Kareena wrote, “Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” Not just this, Riddhima was quick to respond to her cousin’s wish and thanked her for sharing the sweet memory. Riddhima wrote back to Kareena, “Aww thank you Bebo. @KareenaKapoorKhan love you.’ Even Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni was all hearts for the cutest throwback photo of the cousins. Along with this, Kareena reposted Karisma’s photos of last night’s bash of Riddhima’s birthday where they were seen posing with Anissa Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and others. 

Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Apart from this, Riddhima shared a fun video that her cousins came up with where even Ranbir, Alia, Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor were seen dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi song. The adorable video went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Kareena too will be turning 40 in the coming week on September 21 and earlier, it was reported that Saif and her are planning to keep the celebration intimate as the actress is expecting her second baby after Taimur Ali Khan. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

suddenly Riddhima and Bebo remembered they r cousins...so much love

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kapoor sisters are so beautiful. Rhiddima is glamorous, Kareena just don’t care to wear makeup, do her hair or wear fancy clothes. Same for Karishma, she dresses too old and auntyish for her age and young beautiful looks.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Bebo suddenly looks so bloated here . Lolo with her aunty shirts

Anonymous 1 day ago

so loser when ur pregnant u look ok in the morning n double size in evening?

Anonymous 1 day ago

She’s pregnant loser

