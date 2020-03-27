Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out Wonder Woman vibes in THIS pic as she shares an inspiring message amid lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share an inspiring message amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva oozed Wonder Woman vibes in an unseen photo. Check it out.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing her bit to encourage the people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. From sharing cute photo of and Taimur Ali Khan to dropping a glimpse of chilling at home, Kareena is using her Instagram account to keep in touch with her fans. On Friday, the Laal Singh Chaddha star used one of her unseen photos to share an inspiring message with her fans amidst the negative atmosphere due to Coronavirus, Interestingly, her pose reminded us of Wonder Woman.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an unseen photo of herself from a shoot. In the photo, Bebo’s shot has been captured from behind and she is seen staring into the mirror. Along the mirror, there are several lights. Using lights as a metaphor, Kareena captioned the photo and sent out a message to her fans that we’ll be able to get through these testing times. She is seen sporting a blue body con dress in the stunning yet unseen photo.

Kareena’s pose in the photo reminded us of Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman and her inspiring caption came as a much needed kick of positivity amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She captioned the photo as, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong We can and we will.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Wonder Woman pose photo:

Interestingly, Kareena also follows Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot on Instagram and it looks like the diva is a fan of the DC supergirl. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

