Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in green pants as she poses with Amrita Arora at her son's birthday bash; PICS

by Sampriti Dutta   |  Updated on Feb 05, 2022 11:48 PM IST  |  14.7K
   
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora at latter's son's birthday bash
If you ever want to know what real BFF goals is, you should take a look at Kareena Kapoor's friend gang. Her tight girl gang includes her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. The girls have been through thick and thin and still stand strong together. Today, Bebo was papped with Amrita Arora at the latter's residence as they gathered to celebrate Amrita's son's birthday. We even spotted Karisma's daughter along with the two celebs. Spoiler alert: You will fall in love with their gorgeous outfits!

It is no secret that Bebo is quite the fashion guru. Her gorgeous attires always make the headlines and whenever she steps out, she turns heads. Today, she pulled off a simple black shirt with bright green pants and looked absolutely gorgeous. She paired the look with pink heels and a black handbag. On the other hand, Amrita Arora looked quite stylish in a Christian Dior hoodie dress and white boots. She had her hair pulled back in a neat bun. Coming to Karisma's daughter, she sported a casual look and wore an all-black attire with white Nike sneakers. Yep, quite the fashionistas!

Take a look: 

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of a crime thriller by Keigo Higashimo, The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on Baisakhi this year.

Anonymous
1 minute ago
Lol no this look doesn’t look good on her. Her suis yet can rock bright pants like that because she’s so slim but not bebo
0 REPLY