Kareena Kapoor Khan documents her struggle to get a family picture clicked with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh made for a picture perfect family as they all colour co-ordinated in pink for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Bebo made heads turn with her stunning Manish Malhotra saree as well as some super special photos from inside the wedding. After the wedding festivities had died down, Kareena took to Instagram to document her struggles of getting a picture perfect family shot.

Sharing a photo with Saif, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena wrote, "This what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture …Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar…Click…And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life #My World Bhai Ki Shaadi." The family of four were all dressed in pink. While mum Kareena stunned in a breezy pink saree with the perfect jewellery, Saif, Taimur and Jeh all looked smart in pink kurtas with white pants.

Take a look:

Attending Alia and Ranbir's wedding, the family of four were joined by rest of the family members which included Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Ranbir's aunts as well as the oldest Neila Devi Kapoor - late Shammi Kapoor's wife. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mum Neetu Kapoor also looked stunning in their individual outfits.

