  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan does the denim on denim look right ahead of her fashion show in THIS throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the fashionista and there is no doubting that. In this throwback post, here's a look at her casual rehearsal outfit. Check it out.
12670 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan does the denim on denim look right ahead of her fashion show in THIS throwback photoKareena Kapoor Khan does the denim on denim look right ahead of her fashion show in THIS throwback photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the finest B-town divas for multiple reasons and while her sense of fashion has been impeccable since forever, even her casual ones are to die for. And well, since we have been getting a decent dose of an insight into her daily life, courtesy her Instagram debut. But, there is always space for more and so, we have a throwback post to recall the good old days.

We came across this post that has a photo and video of the actress where she has donned the denim on denim outfit and it looked just as stunning as it did elegant. This one if from before her fashion show while she did her prep for the ramp walk and well, we would love to see some more of her, don't we? None the less, for now, we can simply enjoy the throwback post and praise some of that fashion sense of hers.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo and video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about people calling her Poo on the streets of London while walking with Taimur

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan, and while the movie was in the shooting stage before the lockdown, we are yet to hear more about the further developments regarding the film. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, we will also see her in Karan Johar's Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement