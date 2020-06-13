Kareena Kapoor Khan does the denim on denim look right ahead of her fashion show in THIS throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the fashionista and there is no doubting that. In this throwback post, here's a look at her casual rehearsal outfit. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the finest B-town divas for multiple reasons and while her sense of fashion has been impeccable since forever, even her casual ones are to die for. And well, since we have been getting a decent dose of an insight into her daily life, courtesy her Instagram debut. But, there is always space for more and so, we have a throwback post to recall the good old days.

We came across this post that has a photo and video of the actress where she has donned the denim on denim outfit and it looked just as stunning as it did elegant. This one if from before her fashion show while she did her prep for the ramp walk and well, we would love to see some more of her, don't we? None the less, for now, we can simply enjoy the throwback post and praise some of that fashion sense of hers.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo and video here:

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about people calling her Poo on the streets of London while walking with Taimur

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring , and while the movie was in the shooting stage before the lockdown, we are yet to hear more about the further developments regarding the film. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, we will also see her in 's Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×