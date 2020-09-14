Kareena Kapoor Khan does her Sunday evening right by satiating her cravings with deep dish Pizza; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child and amid this, the actress is spending time at home. Last evening, the gorgeous star relished her favourite deep-dish Pizza at home and gave fans a glimpse of it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with after Taimur Ali Khan. Amid this, she is often seen stepping out and on Sunday, she was seen heading to Karisma Kapoor’s house in Mumbai with her son. Post that, the actress made her way home to spend a quiet evening with Taimur and Saif. However, the mommy-to-be shared a glimpse of her Sunday night dinner with her fans and left everyone drooling over it.

Kareena shared a glimpse of her Sunday evening dinner where she devoured a deep dish Pizza at home. The gorgeous star satiated her cravings at home and gave fans a sneak peek at what she is relishing while expecting for a second time. She captioned the photo as, “Deep Dish Pizza has hit my heart deep.” Kareena has been spending time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops glimpses of her fun at home with them on social media.

Recently, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor reportedly made his Instagram debut and last evening, Kareena also started following it. He shared the cutest photo of Kareena with her munchkin Taimur left netizens in awe of the adorable mommy-son duo.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday evening dinner:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to return to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha with . In a recent interview, Kareena revealed that she has about 15 days of shooting left with Aamir. The actress revealed that she is taking all the precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Kareena even shot for an ad film at home with Saif. Laal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir and Kareena together after 3 Idiots. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

