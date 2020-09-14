  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan does her Sunday evening right by satiating her cravings with deep dish Pizza; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child and amid this, the actress is spending time at home. Last evening, the gorgeous star relished her favourite deep-dish Pizza at home and gave fans a glimpse of it.
3334040 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:01 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan does her Sunday evening right by satiating her cravings with deep dish Pizza; Take a lookKareena Kapoor Khan does her Sunday evening right by satiating her cravings with deep dish Pizza; Take a look
  • 14
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. Amid this, she is often seen stepping out and on Sunday, she was seen heading to Karisma Kapoor’s house in Mumbai with her son. Post that, the actress made her way home to spend a quiet evening with Taimur and Saif. However, the mommy-to-be shared a glimpse of her Sunday night dinner with her fans and left everyone drooling over it. 

Kareena shared a glimpse of her Sunday evening dinner where she devoured a deep dish Pizza at home. The gorgeous star satiated her cravings at home and gave fans a sneak peek at what she is relishing while expecting for a second time. She captioned the photo as, “Deep Dish Pizza has hit my heart deep.” Kareena has been spending time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops glimpses of her fun at home with them on social media.

Recently, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor reportedly made his Instagram debut and last evening, Kareena also started following it. He shared the cutest photo of Kareena with her munchkin Taimur left netizens in awe of the adorable mommy-son duo. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday evening dinner:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to return to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed that she has about 15 days of shooting left with Aamir. The actress revealed that she is taking all the precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Kareena even shot for an ad film at home with Saif. Laal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir and Kareena together after 3 Idiots. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021. 

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Anushka Sharma 'bravest of all' as the latter shares a PIC of cradling her baby bump

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Guys please read this, what i am going to tell you right now is EXPLOSIVE THis is the biggest theory of ssr murder that is trending on twitter, i read a post where an insider has revealed that salman, suraj pancholi, imtiaz khatri, baby penguin and sandip are all involved in child-trafficking since many years, sushant knew about it and wanted to expose them so they finished him, now I understand why sandip was talking about Dubai on 14th June, police found sooraj's mother zarina on his call records as well, on the day sushan died, there were two ambulances, it's 100% the body of the 14 year old girl Nadira who was on the other stretcher, sushant and disha's deaths are 100% connected, they wanted to expose them and they both got killed, many of sushant's friends also got killed in the same month, thats the reason he made a police complaint and februray and changed 50 SIM cards. Salman baba tu toh gaya, trust me your downfall is near just wait for it, also suraj sandip, aaditya, imtiaz; dipesh, samuel prepare yourselves to go to jail with him and eat daal and sabzi there. PV this is the truth and you have to post it

Anonymous 2 days ago

yup its all over YouTube

Anonymous 2 days ago

This is so true. Reason why Maharatra government is he** bent to pass Disha n Sushant's murder as suicide. Also Disha was molested. Arbaaz Khan , Sooraj Pancholi n nephew were involved. CBI is looked at Both Disha n Sushant's case now. Truth will be out soon. Shame on Salman, people loved you but never stop committing crimes.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Indians are so full of hate and negativity, they are so judgemental and never have anything nice to say. Disgusting

Anonymous 2 days ago

Don' t insult a born and bred Chicagoan with that sorry as- excuse for deep dish pizza and don't insult the world by calling yourself an actress!

Anonymous 2 days ago

That’s a sad looking pizza.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Third class women

Anonymous 2 days ago

Nobody is interested in that aunty her movies will be boycotted as well by jaanta

Anonymous 2 days ago

that pizza looks ugly ! we have best pizzas here in US

Anonymous 2 days ago

Delicious! Hope u enjoyed. All the best!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where’s the garlic bread ..... and the meds on the side.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dont get fat

Anonymous 2 days ago

Holey Moley your baby has to cope with the crap you’re putting in your body. So selfish.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Worry about your heart not the baby you’re carrying. Setting the trend of not what to eat when pregnant.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement