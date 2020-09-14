Kareena Kapoor Khan does her Sunday evening right by satiating her cravings with deep dish Pizza; Take a look
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. Amid this, she is often seen stepping out and on Sunday, she was seen heading to Karisma Kapoor’s house in Mumbai with her son. Post that, the actress made her way home to spend a quiet evening with Taimur and Saif. However, the mommy-to-be shared a glimpse of her Sunday night dinner with her fans and left everyone drooling over it.
Kareena shared a glimpse of her Sunday evening dinner where she devoured a deep dish Pizza at home. The gorgeous star satiated her cravings at home and gave fans a sneak peek at what she is relishing while expecting for a second time. She captioned the photo as, “Deep Dish Pizza has hit my heart deep.” Kareena has been spending time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops glimpses of her fun at home with them on social media.
Recently, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor reportedly made his Instagram debut and last evening, Kareena also started following it. He shared the cutest photo of Kareena with her munchkin Taimur left netizens in awe of the adorable mommy-son duo.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday evening dinner:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to return to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed that she has about 15 days of shooting left with Aamir. The actress revealed that she is taking all the precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Kareena even shot for an ad film at home with Saif. Laal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir and Kareena together after 3 Idiots. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Guys please read this, what i am going to tell you right now is EXPLOSIVE THis is the biggest theory of ssr murder that is trending on twitter, i read a post where an insider has revealed that salman, suraj pancholi, imtiaz khatri, baby penguin and sandip are all involved in child-trafficking since many years, sushant knew about it and wanted to expose them so they finished him, now I understand why sandip was talking about Dubai on 14th June, police found sooraj's mother zarina on his call records as well, on the day sushan died, there were two ambulances, it's 100% the body of the 14 year old girl Nadira who was on the other stretcher, sushant and disha's deaths are 100% connected, they wanted to expose them and they both got killed, many of sushant's friends also got killed in the same month, thats the reason he made a police complaint and februray and changed 50 SIM cards. Salman baba tu toh gaya, trust me your downfall is near just wait for it, also suraj sandip, aaditya, imtiaz; dipesh, samuel prepare yourselves to go to jail with him and eat daal and sabzi there. PV this is the truth and you have to post it
Anonymous 2 days ago
yup its all over YouTube
Anonymous 2 days ago
This is so true. Reason why Maharatra government is he** bent to pass Disha n Sushant's murder as suicide. Also Disha was molested. Arbaaz Khan , Sooraj Pancholi n nephew were involved. CBI is looked at Both Disha n Sushant's case now. Truth will be out soon. Shame on Salman, people loved you but never stop committing crimes.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Indians are so full of hate and negativity, they are so judgemental and never have anything nice to say. Disgusting
Anonymous 2 days ago
Don' t insult a born and bred Chicagoan with that sorry as- excuse for deep dish pizza and don't insult the world by calling yourself an actress!
Anonymous 2 days ago
That’s a sad looking pizza.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Third class women
Anonymous 2 days ago
Nobody is interested in that aunty her movies will be boycotted as well by jaanta
Anonymous 2 days ago
that pizza looks ugly ! we have best pizzas here in US
Anonymous 2 days ago
Delicious! Hope u enjoyed. All the best!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where’s the garlic bread ..... and the meds on the side.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dont get fat
Anonymous 2 days ago
Holey Moley your baby has to cope with the crap you’re putting in your body. So selfish.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Worry about your heart not the baby you’re carrying. Setting the trend of not what to eat when pregnant.