Kareena Kapoor Khan does not need trendy clothes to look fashionable and THIS photo is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan never goes wrong with fashion and we cannot emphasize it enough because she makes casuals look stunning too. Check out the photo we are talking about here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, or the much-loved diva from B-town, can never go wrong with clothes. The actress has experimented enough to prove to us how she has had this charm about her which has always made things look prettier when she carries it. Her airport looks are something that always has our attention irrespective of what she wears and how she pulls it off. Bebo has always been one for comfort over fashion, but let's just say they both come just as easy to her, isn't it?

Since we obviously don't remember the last time we saw her out on the streets of Mumbai, courtesy the lockdown, we came across this photo of hers dressed in casuals and we couldn't help but notice how it looks so smart and chic. Never has Kareena overdone her looks and while some critique her for pulling off certain dresses, a majority of people do agree to her sense of fashion and in fact, there are celebrities in Bollywood who swear by it. This photo of Kareena from back in the day dressed in black jeans and a white t-shirt caught our attention for the simple reason that it looks stunning without any extra addition to the outfit.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo right here:

On the work front, Kareena was last shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . However, now that everything is on hold, the actress has been enjoying her time at home and she keeps sharing photos on social media, now that she has finally made her Instagram debut. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

Credits :Instagram

