Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t think Kartik Aaryan should use a dating app ‘now’ post he REVEALS he never used it

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Kartik Aaryan shared that he isn’t using a dating app. To this, Kareena had interesting advice for him.

When it comes to naming the current heartthrob of the country, Kartik Aaryan is the one Bollywood star that comes to mind. The star of Pati Patni Aur Woh enjoys a huge fan following among the youth and it has surely increased with each of his films. Recently, Kartik graced Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show and opened up about his dating life. Every girl in the country wants to know who the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is seeing as rumours about him keep coming in.

While chatting with Kareena, Kartik spoke candidly about it and mentioned that he isn’t seeing anyone and media links him up with a new person when he goes for coffee outings. Kareena also asked Kartik about dating apps and whether he is on any of those platforms. The Dostana 2 actor immediately denied and mentioned that he is not on any one of them and never used it. On hearing this, Kareena mentioned to him that ‘now’ he should not be on any of the dating apps which added to the speculation that Kartik might be in a relationship.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan blushes as Kareena Kapoor Khan announces he ‘likes’ Sara Ali Khan )

Kartik said, “No, I never felt the need’ (to use dating apps). Kareena spoke up and said, “Especially now, I don’t think you should be on a dating app.” Meanwhile, in a fun segment, Kartik was asked to like, friend zone and block one person out of Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Nushrat Bharucha. Without thinking, Kartik liked Sara and blushed. Between Kriti and Nushrat, Kartik struggled but eventually blocked the latter and friendzoned his Luka Chuppi co-actor. Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film is directed by Collin D’Cunha and will hit the screens next year.

Read More