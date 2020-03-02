Kareena Kapoor Khan doing a headstand like a pro is all the Monday motivation we need to hit the gym; PHOTO

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz and next, she will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner in every which way and be it her red carpet clicks, paparazzi photos, airport looks or outing with munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo, time and again, has proved that when it comes to style, and fashion, there ain’t nobody like her. And today, thanks to social media, we got our hands on a photo from Bebo’a workout session wherein she is seen doing a headstand like a pro while her trainer stands next to her and oh boy, seeing this picture, we are sure all of us got the much needed Monday motivation that we needed to hit the gym.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a black bralette paired with jeggings and needless to say, she rocks her yoga look as well. Yesterday, Bebo was snapped with Taimur Ali Khan in Mumbai as she headed to ’s house and soon, after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bebo and Karan will work in Takht. Yesterday, a few videos of Taimur Ali Khan went viral on social media wherein the little munchkin was seen picking vegetables from a farm with a chef from Chandigarh. Also, in another video, Taimur was seen cutting methi with a pair of scissors.

Plus, a few days back, Taimur accompanied Bebo and for an ad shoot and thanks to social media, a video of Taimur went viral in which he is seen playing with a blower while his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, are shooting for the commercial together. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz and next, she will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and in the film, Bebo will be seen in the role of a cop named Naina.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's headstand photo:

Credits :Instagram

