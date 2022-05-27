Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a grey printed co-ord set as she visits dad Randhir Kapoor at his residence; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and she always makes heads turn when she steps out of her house. She is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. The Jab We Met actress never misses a chance to leave the fashion police impressed with her style statements. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kareena was spotted in the city as she made heads turn in a chic look that certainly left fans in awe.

The actress was snapped by the shutterbugs as she headed to pay a visit to her father Randhir Kapoor at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. In the photos, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is seen clad in a stylish and comfy grey co-ord set. The actress then styled the look with a pair of strappy brown block heels and to complete her look she added a pair of cool dark brown sunglasses. With her hair in a pony, she opted for a no-makeup look. Randhir was also spotted outside his residence as he stepped out for an evening walk. He is seen sporting a brown polo neck t-shirt, along with a pair of black track pants.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor's PICS:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena was seen at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress' close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also seen accompanying the actress.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. Kareena will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X for Netflix. Apart from this, she will also don the producer hat and will be joining hands with Ekta Kapoor in an as-yet-untitled film.

