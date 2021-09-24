Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting daughter as she helps mommy Babita get into their car; Watch

Family always comes first for Kareena Kapoor Khan and she has proved it time and again. The actress, who is known for her dedication towards work, often takes out time to spend quality moments with the family as and when possible. Be it during vacations or casual meetings, Kareena often finds her solace with her loved ones. Recently, the actress made the heads turn when she was papped with her mother Babita as they stepped out in the city.

In the pics, the Jab We Met actress was seen dressed in casuals as she wore a pink coloured t-shirt paired with denims. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with pink and white coloured flip flops. On the other hand, Babita opted for a pastel blue coloured top with a flowery print which she had paired with cream trousers. Besides, both Kareena and Babita made sure to wear masks in wake of the ongoing pandemic. While the mother daughter duo was seen stepping out of a building, Kareena was seen helping her mother walk towards her car and helped her get seated. Clearly, her gesture towards her mommy is winning hearts.

Checkout Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video here:

To note, Kareena had recently returned from her vacation with and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The Pataudi had headed for a beach vacation to celebrate Kareena’s 41st birthday. Speaking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops all black bikini look from beach holiday with Saif, Taimur and Jeh