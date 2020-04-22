Kareena Kapoor Khan is dreaming of vacations in lockdown as she digs out a treasure from her archives; See PIC

Today, Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback vacation photo on Instagram and in the photo, Bebo looks gorgeous as always. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wowing the internet ever since she has let the ‘cat out of the bag’, that is to say, ever since she has made her Instagram debut. From posting sun-kissed selfies to vacation photos to unseen photos of little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s treasure of photos is being loved by her Instafam. Now as we speak, since all of us are in lockdown, and cannot step out of our houses, leave alone vacations, this Good Newwz actress has been dreaming of vacations, and therefore, today, she dug deep into her archives and shared a throwback photo wherein she is seen posing for the camera. In the photo, Bebo casts a spell in black as she gazes into the lens and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “Wednesday... whatever! #Guts…”

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared another vacay photo wherein she was seen wearing a red bikini while Saif and Taimur sipped on coconut water. Now during a recent interview, heaped praises on wife Kareena Kapoor Khan as he said that Bebo was a born movie star and that she thinks like a Hollywood actor. Yes, in the interview, Saif praised his wife and called her a movie star because Saif said that when you look at her on sets, she is so easy, “her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there.” Moreover, Saif lauded Kareena for thinking like a Hollywood star and taking up supporting roles in films such as Udta Punjab. “Any actor who can give the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor,” shared Saif. Post Udta Punjab, Bebo was seen playing the lead in Veere Di Wedding and then again, she went on to play a small role in Angrezi Medium, and Saif feels that such traits is what make Bebo stand out.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium where she played the role of a cop and next, Bebo will be seen reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback vacation photo here:

