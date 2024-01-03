Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable PIC of Taimur-Jeh; bids adieu to Switzerland vacay with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing several captivating glimpses from her family vacation in Switzerland along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids-Taimur and Jeh. The long family vacation kick-started during the festive December season and now after ringing in the New Year, the royal family is bidding adieu to the trip. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her little munchkins as she dropped a goodbye post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a leave from family vacation in Switzerland to resume work

Today, on January 3, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and dropped yet another delightful picture of her little kiddos-Taimur and Jeh. The photo features both the kiddos standing as they hold each other’s hands amidst the snow-capped Alps. While sharing the photo, she wrote alongside, “Okbye (accompanied by red-heart emojis) Time to work (accompanied by white and black hearts)”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's New Year's post

Notably, on the occasion of New Year, Bebo dropped a classy photo with husband Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, she was seen in a colorful PJ while her husband looked royal in a white-suited look. The duo beamed wide smiles as they posed for the camera. Needless to say, the actress’ blue sunglasses stole all the limelight.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj (accompanied by a black heart and rainbow emoji) As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ... 2024 (plus sign) Spread joy and peace...Happy new year lovely people...(crackers)."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor on the professional front was last seen in her OTT debut film, Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the thriller drama film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Furthermore, Bebo will be next seen in hit-maker Rohit Shetty’s next, Singham Again. The multi-starrer film will also star Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and others in important roles. In the film, Kareena will be seen playing the role of Avni Kamat. The shoot for the film will be resumed in the third week of this month.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Devara in a negative role. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in the important roles. The film will be released this year.

