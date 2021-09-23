Kareena Kapoor Khan drops all black bikini look from beach holiday with Saif, Taimur and Jeh

It has been a few days since Kareena Kapoor Khan is vacationing on an island. The actress has been keeping her fans and followers updated with all the happenings and is making sure to share photos. On Thursday, Kareena dropped a brand new photo and looked stunning in the blurry image.

While Kareena chose to focus on the photo\s foreground, we absolutely could not miss her bikini look in the background. Sharing a mirror selfie, Kareena flaunted her tan as she posed for the picture in an all-black bikini. To go with the bikini, Kareena wore an oversized shirt as a beach cover-up and snapped the mirror selfie.

As she dropped the picture on her Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, "Chalo summer is over...apparently fall is here." Check out Kareena's sneak peek from her island holiday:

Kareena turned 41 this week and the actress celebrated the birthday amidst the picturesque settings of the island nation. She also shared a photo featuring Saif, Taimur and Jeh at the beach. While the actress has been tight-lipped about the destination, we know that it is a island spot and could very well even be Maldives. Kareena and Saif along with Taimur, Jeh and their nannies left Mumbai last week and headed to the undisclosed location. On her birthday, the actress was quite active on social media as she thanked her friends, fans, colleagues and industry folks for their wishes.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'