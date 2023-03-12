Kareena Kapoor Khan drops an unseen pic of Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan, Taimur: Big brother to our boys forever

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, has shared an unseen picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and his big brother Kiaan. Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan is celebrating his birthday today and the family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Bebo too showered love on her nephew by dropping an old picture of him and Taimur. She took to Instagram and shared the picture with a beautiful note.

In the picture, baby Taimur is seen hugging his big brother adorably. He is seen sporting a striped pajama set while the birthday boy is seen donning a green and white jersey with white shorts. Kiaan is busy looking at his phone while Taimur is posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Bebo penned a beautiful birthday wish for her nephew. She wrote, "Happy Birthday precious Kiu. Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much! #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba dropped a comment on it. She wished Kiaan on his birthday. Even the fans were seen showering love on the birthday boy. Meanwhile, on March 11, Bebo also wished her niece Samaira as she celebrated her birthday. The actress dropped a cute picture of her and Jeh Ali Khan while sitting on a plane.

Along with the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world my girl... 'cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever... Happy 18th birthday Samaira..."

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.

