Kareena Kapoor Khan drops birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s pic with Karisma: This is how I will always remember you

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a rare and vintage photo of Karisma Kapoor with Akshay Kumar on Khiladi's birthday. She mentioned that she will always remind him of how her sister was his first ever co-star and that he is her best one.
22158 reads Mumbai
Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and today, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday. On the occasion of Akshay's birthday, wishes have been pouring in from everyone in Bollywood and now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy. The Good Newwz star took to social media to share Akshay's photo with sister Karisma Kapoor, his first co-star and penned a sweet note with it. Not just this, Kareena had a special agenda behind sharing the rare photo of Akshay and her sister Karisma. 

Taking to social media, Kareena dropped a cute photo of Akshay and Karisma from their old film together. In her note, she described why she shared that photo of him to wish him on his birthday. As Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood, she recalled how she sister Karisma's first co-star was Akshay. She mentioned that she will keep reminding him every time the fact that he was Karisma's first co-star. Not just this, she called Akshay her 'best co-star.' 

With the photo, Kareena wrote, "This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for Akshay Kumar:

Meanwhile, the actress has worked with Akshay in several films and her sister Karisma too has been a part of several movies with Akshay including Mere Jeevan Saathi, Suhaag, Deedar, Jaanwar and more. Kareena too has worked with Akshay in many films like Good Newwz, Kambakhht Ishq and others. On his birthday, Kareena had the sweetest wish for the actor. Meanwhile, Akshay has a working birthday as he is shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. 

Credits :Instagram

