Kareena Kapoor Khan drops birthday love for BFF Amrita Arora: Life is so much more fun with you in it

Kareena Kapoor Khan is marking this special day on the gram as her BFF Amrita Arora turns a year older and wiser. Dropp some serious birthday love for Amrita, Kareena shared a fun and candid picture of Amrita as she wished her on her birthday and also wrote a heartfelt note. In the note, Kareena also gave a glimpse into their daily chat and highlighted the power of afternoon naps.

Along with the picture, Kareena's caption read, "3.30pm…Beboo-KP? as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper."

She further added, "Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays Life is so much more fun with you in it."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post for bestie Amrita below:

ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma shower love on birthday girl Amrita Arora; Arjun Kapoor joins in