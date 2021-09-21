Kareena Kapoor Khan drops breathtaking birthday glimpse straight from an island with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today and the actress has already been flooded with wishes on social media. From her fans and best friends to industry folks, Kareena has been receiving all the virtual love. On Tuesday morning, Kareena took to social media to share a birthday glimpse.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena shared a stunning photo with husband and it was breathtakingly beautiful. Without saying much, Kareena only used a heart emoji and today's date. For the unversed, Kareena has been holidaying on an island. However, the actress has been tight lipped about her location.

In the birthday photo, Saif can be seen holding Kareena close as the actors look the other way. While we don't get a glimpse of Kareena's birthday outfit. the actress' accessories are on display. In her hand, Kareena can be seen wearing her watch as well as a couple of golden statement bangles and a diamond bracelet with her massive diamond ring also in frame. Check it out: