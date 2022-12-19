Kareena Kapoor Khan drops cute PIC of Taimur; Shows what her family loves the most

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish and beautiful-looking actresses in the industry. She and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated their first son Taimur Ali Khan’s sixth birthday. It was a grand celebration with many celebrities marking their attendance. The actress also shared pictures from the celebration. Well, today once again she took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of a little munchkin eating croissant. Fans have also reacted to the picture.

‘This family loves for…’

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “This family’s love for croissant continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…” In the picture, Taimur, who is wearing a grey tee, is busy eating a croissant in a restaurant. A few months back even Kareena had also shared a picture of her eating a croissant. Looks like the family loves eating croissants. As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. The actress also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and called him ‘Handsome’