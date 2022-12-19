Kareena Kapoor Khan drops cute PIC of Taimur; Shows what her family loves the most
Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and called him handsome.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish and beautiful-looking actresses in the industry. She and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated their first son Taimur Ali Khan’s sixth birthday. It was a grand celebration with many celebrities marking their attendance. The actress also shared pictures from the celebration. Well, today once again she took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of a little munchkin eating croissant. Fans have also reacted to the picture.
‘This family loves for…’
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “This family’s love for croissant continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…” In the picture, Taimur, who is wearing a grey tee, is busy eating a croissant in a restaurant. A few months back even Kareena had also shared a picture of her eating a croissant. Looks like the family loves eating croissants. As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. The actress also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and called him ‘Handsome’
Kareena’s work front:
She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film. She is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead. She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.
