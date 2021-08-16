Kareena Kapoor Khan drops family photo from Maldives vacay as she wishes Saif Ali Khan on 51st birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped some love and wishes for husband Saif Ali Khan as turned a year older on Monday. The actress shared a family photo from Maldives where they are currently on holiday. The photo featured the couple, Taimur sitting adorably and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan in the background. 

Kareena's birthday wish was the sweetest as the actress professed her love for the actor as she wrote about eternity with Saif. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." In the photo, the family of four can be seen chilling by the beach on the loungers. 

Apart from the family photo, Kareena also shared a picture of her and Saif in the infinity pool. The duo can be seen looking out at the vast blue sea as they enjoy their much needed break. 

Just two days ago, Kareena and Saif along with their kids and nanny jetted off to the Maldives. They were spotted at the airport and Kareena even waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside.  
 
Since they jetted off to the Maldives, Kareena also missed her close friend Rhea Kapoor's wedding over the weekend. For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea got married to longtime sweetheart Karan Boolani at their home in a small and private ceremony.

Comments
Anonymous : Well well saif after dumping one wife & more girlfriends is reall y happy ??
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Oh pls cut the crap about being happy in Bollywood ask Kareena what happened between her & aamir during last Singh chaddha shoot ???
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : She is controlled by him even if she acts as an independent thinker.
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful family
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : One of the rare Kapoor girls who is happy in her marriage .
REPLY 6 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Touchwood
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Touchwood.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : It's a lie...showing fake happiness in front of the media.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago

