Kareena Kapoor Khan drops family photo from Maldives vacay as she wishes Saif Ali Khan on 51st birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped some love and wishes for husband Saif Ali Khan as turned a year older on Monday. The actress shared a family photo from Maldives where they are currently on holiday. The photo featured the couple, Taimur sitting adorably and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan in the background.

Kareena's birthday wish was the sweetest as the actress professed her love for the actor as she wrote about eternity with Saif. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." In the photo, the family of four can be seen chilling by the beach on the loungers.

Apart from the family photo, Kareena also shared a picture of her and Saif in the infinity pool. The duo can be seen looking out at the vast blue sea as they enjoy their much needed break.

Take a look at Kareena's birthday wish for Saif: