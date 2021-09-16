Kareena Kapoor Khan DROPS first pic from her tropical vacay with Saif & kids ahead of her birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped recently at the Mumbai airport. Now, as they reached their holiday destination, Kareena shared the first glimpse of her family's tropical vacay ahead of her birthday. For those not aware, Kareena will be turning a year older on September 21 and well, it seems like she along with Saif and kids are in the mood to celebrate it amid their vacay.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena had shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a neon top with a beachy vibrant cap. Behind her, we could catch a glimpse of white sand and palm trees that hinted that Kareena and Saif are on a tropical getaway ahead of her birthday. Sharing the photo, Kareena hid her face behind her colourful cap and teased fans to guess who is behind the cap. She wrote, "Who Dat." Well, it surely seems to be time for another family vacay for Kareena and Saif.

Take a look:

To recall, in August on Saif's 51st birthday, Kareena along with Jeh and Taimur had jetted off for a holiday to the Maldives. While enjoying there, Kareena shared several photos on social media and left netizens in awe.

Before heading for her family vacay, Kareena finished her work commitments including a shoot with for Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena and Aamir were snapped in the city last week in their looks from Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles with Aamir and Kareena. It will be released on Christmas 2021.

