Kareena Kapoor Khan drops FIRST pic of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur with newborn: This is what my weekend looks like

On Friday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised everyone by dropping the first photo of her younger son on social media with and Taimur. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021, and it left the entire family overjoyed. Taimur Ali Khan too was reportedly over the moon about having a sibling. For over a while, Kareena kept the baby away from social media. However, today, she has shared the first photo and left fans in awe of the little munchkin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which we could see Saif and Taimur gushing over the new addition to their family. While Saif could be seen smiling while playing with newborn, Taimur could be seen admiring his baby brother. Kareena turned photographer for her hubby Saif and both sons and well, she certainly remembered to conceal her newborn’s face with a baby emoticon. With the picture, we got the first glimpse of papa Saif Ali Khan with the newborn.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" In the photo, Saif is seen clad in a black tee with pajamas while Taimur is seen sporting a black tee with shorts. Both Taimur and Saif could be seen spending time with the newborn while mommy Kareena seemed to clicking the happy moments.

Earlier, Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor had accidentally shared her second son's photo on social media and then immediately deleted it. However, the fan clubs took a screenshot, and soon the photo was all over social media. Last month, on International Women's Day, Kareena had shared a sneak peek of her second baby boy while holding him in her arms. A month after spending time at home with her second son, Kareena resumed work and left fans inspired. The gorgeous star will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

